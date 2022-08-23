Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu has been trending for clapping back at a journalist

Mpofu took to Twitter and labelled the article as “total hogwash, natural stupidly or cheap propaganda”

It was recently disclosed during the PP's impeachment trial that the office had close ties with the State Security Agency

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Advocate Dali Mpofu, clapped back at a journalist who reported on the impeachment trial proceedings.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu clapped back at a journalist. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the advocate responded to the article headlined: Puppet Protector? 6 examples of how State Security Agency ran Mkhwebane’s office. He has since been trending on social media.

The article, written by News24 journalists Karyn Maughan and Jan Gerber, detailed how the PP’s office became infiltrated and influenced by so-called spies. Mpofu labelled the article as “total hogwash, natural stupidly or cheap propaganda”.

Mpofu added:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“If finance officials who work in the State Security Department are “spies” then those finance people who work at defence are “soldiers”?”

This comes after the Committee for Section 194 Enquiry into the PP’s fitness to hold office heard testimony that implicated the office with having close ties to the State Security Agency. Acting Head of Corporate Services in the PP Office, Gumbi Tyelela, recently shared that the office worked with officials from the SSA.

He said that the PP office became a branch of the SSA upon Mkhwebane’s arrival. The impeachment trial proceedings continue.

Social media reacts to Dali Mpofu’s comments:

@Gianicos1 said:

“She is reporting verbatim what is transpiring in the proceedings... if you don’t like what you’re hearing, don’t shoot the messenger!”

@tsitso09 posted:

“This Mkhwebane case seems to be converting you into a sophisticated version of Teffo. You get so angry and have to be called to order to calm down. Playing to gallery is a sign the defence is running out of steam. Goodluck Bros.”

@debarnbb commented:

“Why are you, an Adv, defending your client on Twitter on an article reporting what was said in a hearing unless the article is inaccurate, which is not being contested here? Surely you have thicker skin than this, but these days there is just Twitter politics as far as DM is concerned.”

@Vuyo02286575 wrote:

“Let’s hear how the Twitter advocates will respond to this.”

@StiloMa77932773 stated:

“Aren’t you supposed to be focusing on the evidence being led in parliament bhuti Dali?”

@CGN_1977 added:

“Nice attempt to try to deflect, can’t wait for the ruling when you lose this case.”

Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment: PP allegedly fired “disrespectful employee” for using her first name

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Section 194 Committee heard how suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane allegedly fired an employee who called her by her first name. The employee was the public protector’s former spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana.

On Wednesday, 17 August, the acting head of corporate services at the public protector’s office, Gumbi Tyelela gave testimony related to the termination of Mosana’s job.

Tyelela said that Mkhwebane felt disrespected and no longer wanted to work with Mosana as she called her ‘Busisiwe’, according to TimesLIVE.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News