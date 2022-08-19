Former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile refused to enter the Durban Regional Court without his cultural weapon

He claimed that the ‘knobkerrie’ was given to him by former President Jacob Zuma and it was meant to help him with his legal woes

Khanyile is accused of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - Former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile clashed with security officials at the Durban Regional Court on Friday, 19 August. He is accused of inciting violence that led to unrest and looting last July in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Bonginkosi Khanyile delayed the July unrest trial after he attempted to attend court with a cultural weapon. Image: Stock image & @ThabisoGoba2

Source: UGC

Khanyile’s trial was delayed after he insisted that he entered the courtroom with a cultural weapon allegedly given him by former President Jacob Zuma. According to TimesLIVE, the ‘knobkerrie’ was meant to help him overcome his legal troubles. Speaking to journalists outside the court, Khanyile said:

“It (traditional stick) has a huge meaning to my being as an individual, particularly as a traditional African.”

He is also accused of contravening the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

SABC News reported that there was video footage of the Patriotic Alliance member meeting with people at various locations at the time. In addition, the Hawks arrested a further 26 alleged instigators of the July unrest.

South Africans react to the drama:

@zsa_standstrong said:

“They are right it is a traditional weapon. The law is no weapons in court.”

@NuriSparks commented:

“Drama queen.”

@MzansiKartel posted:

“Old man Buthelezi also has a stick like that, long story short, he hasn’t died yet. We see you.”

@MetisMedia added:

“Charge him with contempt of court.”

Fees Must Fall activist explains why he was not involved in looting and July unrest: “I can afford things”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile believes the charge against him relating to the July unrest is a waste of his time.

He appeared at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday, 15 August and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Ahead of his appearance, the activist spoke to an EWN journalist in the courthouse and said he does not steal fridges. He said he could not be linked to the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng because he is not poor.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News