Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile said he can afford to buy things and therefore was not part of the July unrest

He believes that the charges he faces are a waste of time and pleaded not guilty at the Durban magistrate’s court

Khanyile went as far as pointing out the price of his clothing and proudly stated that he could afford to buy things

DURBAN - Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile believes the charges against him relating to the July unrest are a waste of his time. He appeared at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday, 15 August and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is not poor and was not involved in the July unrest. Image: @ThabisoGoba2

Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act. Ahead of his appearance, the activist spoke to an EWN journalist in the courthouse and said he does not steal fridges. He said he could not be linked to the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng because he is not poor.

Khanyile went as far as pointing out the price of his clothing and proudly stated that he could afford to buy things. He also asked the journalist in isiZulu if he looked like someone who would enter malls to steal fridges.

According to TimesLIVE, Khanyile denied being an instigator of the unrest. He said his social media sentiments did not contribute to the unrest. He added that Twitter and Facebook are for “middle-class” people, not looters. The case against him has been postponed to Friday, 19 August.

South Africans react to Bonginkosi Khanyile’s comments:

@Tabudim said:

“Your revolutionaries kodwa!”

@Khakhy commented:

“Bonginkosi Khanyile fell into a political abyss so much that I’m inclined to believe he was bogus to start with.”

