A former member of the EFF has called out the party's leadership and has backed Operation Dudula

Fees must fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile publicly showed his support for the movement lead by Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

South Africans took to social media to react to the Khanyile's stance on the Operation Dudula movement

JOHANNESBURG - The former EFF student leader and fees must fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile has made an enemy of the party after he once again showed support for Operation Dudula.

He faced criticism from the political party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

During an interview with TimesLIVE Khanyile said members of Operation Dudula are not hooligans, and the government needs to address the movement.

“The people who are in authority must make decisions and, equally, South Africans must have a voice on the matter,” he said.

Khanyile initially showed his support for the movement while condemning the EFF’s support for Victor Ramerafe according to Eyewitness News. A criminal charge was laid against Operation Dudula’s leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini by Ramerafe who was accompanied by red berets members.

South Africans have their say on the matter

@Zarina26363948 said:

“Politicians will rue the day for calling people hooligans. we don’t owe this illegal foreigners a dime.”

@SeanDWaters commented:

“Hooligans indeed! And when is the pathetic SAHRC?”

@Bulelan66503661 posted:

“They are criminals, that's what they are.”

Activist warns Julius Malema that his childish reaction to Operation Dudula will lead to violence

Briefly News also reported, Bonginkosi Khanyile, a former EFF student organisation member has slammed EFF leader Julius Malema over his reaction to Operation Dudula. He compared Malema to apartheid-era Bantustan leader Kaiser Matanzima and said that his childish approach to dealing with Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini could lead to black on black violence similar to that seen sure the early 1990s between the IFP and the ANC.

TimesLive reported that Khanyile said that Malema should rather take Dlamini under his wing and educate him rather than shout at him.

Khanyile has reached out to Dlamini to discuss Operation Dudula and discuss what they agree and disagree on.

Khanyile was expelled from the EFF after he was accused of stoking the fires of unrest during the destructive riots of July 2021 which saw billions of damage to property. The former EFF member is looking for a new political home and has been calling for former president Jacob Zuma's release according to SABC News.

