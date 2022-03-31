Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini and Minister of Police Bheki Cele allegedly met and planned to host an educational roadshow

The allegation emerged when Dlamini's lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, was discussing his client's bail conditions

Cele's office denies that any plans were made, however, Dlamini maintains that the pair definitely discussed the roadshow

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini’s lawyer Dumisani Mabunda claims that his client met with Police Minister Bheki Cele and made plans to host educational roadshows. However, Cele’s office denies that any plans were made.

The allegation of the meeting between the pair emerged after Mabunda objected to Dlamini’s bail conditions, which confined him to Gauteng.

Mabunda told the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday that Cele wants Dlamini to conduct roadshows to educate people and groups on mobilisations within the law, according to SowetanLIVE. His attorney added that Dlamini would have to leave the province to host roadshows across the country, and the court allowed it.

TimesLIVE reported that a spokesperson at Cele’s office, Lirandzu Themba, said there are no planned roadshows. Dlamini, however, maintains that the plans with Cele are in place.

South Africans voiced their opinions on the alleged meeting

Elderly Soweto man speaks out after Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini ransacked his home

Briefly News also reported Victor Ramerafe, the elderly man from Soweto whose home was ransacked by Operation Dudula members, has finally spoken out about the ordeal and says he's traumatised. The incident led to the arrest of the organisation's leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, on Thursday, 24 March. Dlamini has since been released on bail of R1 500.

Members of Operation Dudula marched down to Ramerafe's house on a tip-off that the elderly man deals drugs. They entered his home and began to search for the drugs that were allegedly there.

According to News24, Ramerafe says the police did nothing to help him when the Operation Dudula members invaded his house and they stood outside watching his house being ransacked. He says he was not home when they arrived at his house and when he arrived home, he found them in and outside his yard singing freedom songs.

He went on to say that they were singing struggle songs while his house was being searched for drugs. Ramerafe says the group came out of the search empty-handed.

