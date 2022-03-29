ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he was disheartened to see Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest

Mashaba has denied the allegations that his pumping money into Operation Dudula and says he hasn't spoken to Dlamini in years

Speaking in a radio interview, Mashaba also spoke about his political organisation's decision to oust Dr Makhosi Khoza

JOHANNESBURG - Herman Mashaba, the leader and founder of ActionSA, has shared his thoughts on the arrest of Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, the leader of Operation Dudula. Mashaba expressed that it was sad to see Dlamini incarcerated when the country is being led by "real criminals".

Dlamini was arrested last week Thursday, 24 March after the EFF assisted an elderly man from Soweto named Victor Ramerafe to lay charges against him. Dlamini was charged with housebreaking and is currently out on bail.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba feels like Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest was unjust when the "real criminals" are sitting in parliament. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Mashaba stated in a radio interview that he was not happy with the arrest of Dlamini (whose real name is Ntlantla Mohlauli according to his charge sheet) when Parliament is full of criminals. Mashaba said:

"It hurts me to see this young man in jail today while the real criminals are sitting in Parliament and Cabinet."

Mashaba also raised concerns about the details surrounding the arrest and bail hearings, calling them completely unacceptable. The ActionSA leader also took the opportunity to deny the allegations that he is funding Operation Dudula and stated that he has not spoken to Dlamini since 2019.

Mashaba speaks on the ousting of Dr Makhosi Khoza

In the interview with 702, Mashaba reflected on ActionSA's decision to let go of former eThewekini councillor Dr Makhosi Khoza and said that ActionSA felt betrayed about what transpired with Khoza.

He said at first he believed that Khoza was genuine but later realised that was not the case. Mashaba also added that he would never forgive anyone who double-crossed him and anyone who goes against him can expect brutality.

"If you double-cross me, you will see my brutality, I will never forgive you, I will never want anything to do with you," said Mashaba.

EFF leader Julius Malema says he has nothing to do with Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest

Briefly News previously reported that there have been claims that the arrest of Operation Dudula's leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was a result of the Economic Freedom Fighters, however, the political organisation's leader, Julius Malema has rubbished these claims.

Dlamini was arrested last week Thursday, 17 March and he is now facing charges of housebreaking after he ransacked an elderly man's house with the belief that he was dealing drugs. The man in question is 89-year-old Victor Ramerafe, a former branch secretary of the EFF.

Speaking in a radio interview, Malema stated the charges against Dlamini were not laid by the EFF, however, the political organisation merely accompanied Ramerafe to the Dobsonville Police Station to file charges, reports TimesLIVE.

