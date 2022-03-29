Operation Dudula supporters met outside court to ensure that the leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, was released from jail

Dlamini addressed members outside court, urging them to rise up and become leaders to make the changes they want

Dlamini’s lawyer, Ike Khumalo said that the charges against his client are laughable and politically motivated

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Operation Dudula gathered outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court to call for the immediate release of the movement’s leader on Monday morning.

Dlamini was released on bail of R1 500 after spending the weekend behind bars. He faces charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini addressed members of the movement outside court. Image: Phill Magakoe/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini addressed members outside the court when he encouraged people to become leaders.

“You don’t have to rely on Nhlanhla Lux being alive for the black nation or SA to prosper,” he said.

Police officers, including members of the public order policing unit, had been positioned outside the court ahead of Dlamini’s appearance. Dlamini said struggle veterans such as Steve Biko are not resting in peace.

“I’ve heard that I will not be around for two weeks before I’m killed, I will be the happiest person underground because I would have died for my people,” he said.

IOL reported that Dlamini’s lawyer, Ike Khumalo, explained that the movement’s leader was arrested like a “hardcore convict.” He added that the charges are laughable and political in nature.

South Africans react to Dlamini’s comment

@Dziro20 commented:

“An ambitious young man wasting his time… my people? The same people will forget all about you in a fraction of a second after your passing.”

@Dubula807Gun shared:

“My people? You got people now? Those people busy following you are failures in life, people who think foreigners are the answer to their woes… Educated and clever people are doing all they can to better their lives.”

@Ngamla_77 posted:

“Killed by who??? For what??? And who are your people??? Attention-seeking.”

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini spends night in jail, arrested after EFF laid criminal charges

Briefly News also reported, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, the leader and founder of Operation Dudula in Soweto, Johannesburg spent the night in jail after he was apprehended by the police on Thursday afternoon, 24 March following a radio interview.

Dlamini was arrested after formal criminal charges were laid against him by an elderly man named Victor Ramerafe with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters at the Dodsonville Police Station.

Operation Dudula members barged into Ramerafe's house in search of drugs over the weekend. The members of the organisation apparently believed that the elderly man, who is also a former EFF branch chairperson, deals in drugs. They say members of the community gave them a tip-off about the alleged criminal activity.

