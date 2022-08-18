As the suspended public protector's impeachment proceedings continue, the Section 194 Committee is hearing more strange claims

Corporate Services Acting Head Gumbi Tyelela gave testimony of how an employee was fired for using Busisiwe Mkhwebane's first name

Mkhwebane allegedly felt disrespected and no longer wanted to work with the employee who called her ‘Busisiwe’

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 Committee heard how suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane allegedly fired an employee who called her by her first name. The employee was the public protector’s former spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane allegedly fired an employee for calling her by her first name. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, 17 August, the acting head of corporate services at the public protector’s office, Gumbi Tyelela gave testimony related to the termination of Mosana’s job. Tyelela said that Mkhwebane felt disrespected and no longer wanted to work with Mosana as she called her ‘Busisiwe’, according to TimesLIVE.

Mkhwebane also allegedly asked the employee to serve her notice period at home. Tyelela said Mkhwebane was informed that she could not dismiss a staff member without following the proper process but was adamant that she no longer wanted to work with Mosana. The employee was offered another position but declined the offer.

African National Congress Member of Parliament Sahlulele Luzipo questioned why Tyelela did not refuse the instruction that may have been irregular. Luzipo lambasted Tyelela, saying that he facilitated an irregular instruction that led to someone losing her job, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans react to the impeachment proceedings:

@DrClods said:

“She is Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, stop disrespecting our Public Protector. You are not an advocate as well. Just to set records straight.”

@gonca_tu posted:

“I am interested to know why calling her Busisiwe is disrespectful. To date, she is called Busisiwe, privately and publicly.”

Dali Mpofu plans to take legal action to have President Cyril Ramaphosa Appear before impeachment committee

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Advocate Dali Mpofu says President Cyril Ramaphosa should be called to appear before the impeachment committee regarding Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension.

He believes Ramaphosa should appear as a private individual rather than in his official capacity.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News