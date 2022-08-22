Musa Khawula announced on Twitter that Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has pleaded poverty after going through mountains of debts

This comes after the couple married in a private ceremony and recently announced the birth of their first child

Netizens have flocked to Khawula's post, with many claiming that Njilo appears to have secured the bag here rather than the other way around

Faith Nketsi and her husband Nzuzo Njilo have been a hot topic in Mzansi. If it's not not surprise a wedding and babies, it's their financial problems that are making the rounds on the internet.

Faith Nketsi’s husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has allegedly told the court he's broke following the R1 million debt he is struggling to pay. Image: @faith.nketsi/Instagram and @mail_zim/Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Musa Khawula, an entertainment blogger, said Nzuzo pleaded poverty after he was reported to have gotten in an R1 million debt. The couple allegedly told the sheriff on Friday that they were broke, reports The South African news publication.

The high court, according to City Press, issued an order to seize Faith and Nzuzo's furniture in order to repay the debt. An unidentified source claimed that some of the goods totaling R35 000 have already been gathered. The South African further reports that they include beds, a fridge, couches, TVs, and a microwave.

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following post:

Mzansi peeps share mixed reactions

@Tropy_Girl20 said:

"That is why faith was crying and Kim said "everybody has goosebumps" kanti no faith realised that she secured a Shoprite plastic bag njilo njilo nje"

@BellzSeisa wrote:

"At this point, he must ask Grootman how he stays afloat cause this ship might just sink in very badly for my girl Fifi."

@Ntokozo_Esihle shared:

"I doubt this is true, his big brother is loaded and his father is loaded too and Nzuzo has a fleet of trucks that are working in Polokwane."

@Wah_x_dlamini posted:

"She thought she hit the jackpot"

@Bongani58502855 replied:

"I thought yall said the guy is from a rich family."

@afa_mulla added:

"Sometimes the women we date are really our downfall. Because dude might have been doing so well for himself regardless of whatever businesses he was running. Until he went for Mo gal. Now he is in the spotlight every second of the day. All negative news."

