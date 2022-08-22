Media personality Anele Mdoda took to social media to express her desire to give Moshe Ndiki flowers

This comes after Moshe was allegedly involved in a street fight with entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Netizens have flocked to Mdoda's post, with many criticising Anele for encouraging violence despite his public position

Anele Mdoda appears to be overjoyed that someone checked Musa in person rather than online.

Anele Mdoda has been slammed by netizens for promoting violence following sharing her opinion on Moshe Ndiki allegedly beating Musa Khawula up. Image: @zintathu and @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the radio and TV host expressed a strong desire to gift flowers to Gomora actor Moshe Ndiki. This comes after Moshe went viral for allegedly assaulting entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Mdoda wrote on Twitter:

"Heh wethu I need @netflorist send Moshe the whole florist "

Anele shared the following post on Twitter:

This clearly did not sit well with many of Mdoda's followers. They began calling Anele out for condoning and inciting violence. They said the post was inappropriate for a public figure.

@IcebergDru said:

"Yoh a whole celebrity celebrating brutality. Maybe your sponsors should also be involved in this nonsense."

@LeeReloaded01 wrote:

"I don’t necessarily like or agree with Musa but are y’all really against GVB like you say you are? Or Is it okay because it’s Musa?"

@JanVanPotgieter shared:

"SA celebs support violence when it's not their faves. We see right through your gap sisi!"

@MahlatseTlouu posted:

"Seems like y’all enjoy it when Musa bullies others but when he gets what he deserves, do you want to complain? Send those flowers to Moshe."

@KeletsoR_ replied:

"Same Anele who bullied Kelly Rowland and called her ugly? Sit this one out."

@samethotty commented:

"That was bound to happen, that one was getting too bold. He was beginning to think he was untouchable. However, without promoting violence I have a feeling that others are about to follow suit."

@TeeTheReviewer added:

"Only people working on TV or radio have beef with Musa. It's obvious why."

Musa Khawula has since responded to Anele's tweet by sharing the following quote tweet:

Dineo Ranaka opens up about failed marriage, star says ex wants half of her estate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka, the Kaya 959 breakfast show host, was caught up in a social media frenzy after a video of her detailing her failed marriage went viral.

The video, which included Mbali Mlotshwa, the ex-wife of Black Coffee, as well as Dineo's voice, was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

According to Dineo, her ex refuses to get a divorce unless he receives half of her estate. Ranaka said that she believes her lawyers and ancestors will ensure that her future ex-husband gets nothing.

