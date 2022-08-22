Moshe Ndiki seems to have taken matters into his own hands when it comes to "gossipmonger" Musa Khawula

Musa Khawula made claims that Moshe Ndiki laid hands on him and that one of the pair was bleeding by the end of the confrontation

Some of Moshe Ndiki's fans reacted to the allegations against him, and most are way less than impressed

Moshe Ndiki and Musa Khawula reportedly got into a physical altercation started by Moshe. Musa Khawula shared his claims that Moshe Ndiki physical fought with him.

Blogger Musa Khawula is accusing Moshe Ndiki of physically attacking him, and the actor seems proud of it. Image: Instagram/moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki shared a post after Musa Khawula's report that he had been physically assaulted. Moshe appears to have confirmed the rumour as he shared a post refering to the situation.

Moshe Ndiki gloats about alleged fight with Musa Khawula

Musa told tweeps in a post that Moshe tried to beat him up, but he retaliated and made him bleed. He wrote:

"Score is: Musa 1 - Moshe 0"

Moshe presumably tweeted about the same incident in a post that implies that he's satisfied by the outcome of the alleged altercation. Moshe shared screenshots of the definition of satisfaction as well as the lyrics to Benny Benassi's Satisfaction lyrics.

Fans of the actor were satisfied that controversial blogger Musa got what they believe he deserves for spreading gossip about celebrities. Others are more worried that Moshe risked criminal charges.

@LadyMcMame commented:

"Nami I'd beat him up if he said I can't act, yhu, mbethanye mntase."

@Promisesara commented:

"I love what you did with Musa!"

@Jlekepa commented:

"You did well."

@maryjaneexplore commented

"Is it worth an assault case? And probably a criminal record? Provocation is no longer a defence in our law, sadly."

@her_khumalo commented:

"Ruining your career for Musa Khawula? Imagine if we had the Shaderoom or TMZ in SA??? Y’all would beat them up as well?"

Source: Briefly News