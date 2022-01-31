Reginald Ndima from the Inkatha Freedom Party and leader in the Amajuba District Municipality was fatally shot outside his home

There have been many similar incidents and attempts recently, all of which are suspected of having a political motive

Nanziwe Rulashe has been lucky enough to escape all the attempts on her life, but still lives in fear

DURBAN - Reginald Ndima, the Amajuba District Municipality's speaker, was fatally shot outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal last night (30 January). Ndima was a member of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Ndima's murder is not an isolated event, but instead follows a spate of political violence targeting leaders in the IFP and African National Congress (ANC). Minenhle Mkhize, a councillor for eThekwini, was killed last month.

Blessed Gwala, from the IFP, said that the government must address the violence by prioritising political murders, EWN reports. ActionSA has offered to step up and perform this role if the government continues to turn a blind eye towards it.

ANC speaks out about her experience of political violence

Nanziwe Rulashe, a 40-year-old ANC councillor, nearly suffered the same fate as Ndima. Her home was attacked by gunmen yesterday morning. This incident followed an event when Rulashe was assaulted at her office.

The incident was filmed, and in the video, one can see the councillor being beaten and dragged across the floor, according to TimesLIVE. Unknown people have also made several attempts to break into Rulashe's home since late 2021.

Rulashe says she lives in fear, because she does not know when she or a relative will be murdered in one of these continued attacks. The police have established a task team to investigate the political violence targeting the ruling party.

South Africans react to recent incidents of political violence

