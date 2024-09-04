South African legendary music producer Oskido has previewed new music that he is working on

The Woza Nana hitmaker shared a snippet of the song titled Let’s Dance with Nigerian singer Flavour

The dance song promises to be a vibe, and fans are amped up for the release, which is this Friday

Oskido is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated EP, One Drum, and he has already given fans a taste of what to expect.

Oskido's upcoming song ‘Let’s Dance’ features Nigerian singer Flavour. Image: Darren Stewart via Getty Images, @2niteflavour on Instagram

Source: UGC

Oskido to drop new music

The South African iconic House music producer Oskido shared a video previewing new music that he will be releasing. The star posted a snippet of the song titled Let’s Dance, which features vocals from Nigerian singer Flavour.

He also worked with Brazilian singer Olodum and producer X-Wise on the song. The single will be featured on his EP and ready to shake up dance floors on Friday, 6 August.

The dance song promises to be a vibe, and fans are amped up for the release.

"Blessed to be in the studio creating this masterpiece with @2niteflavour #LetsDance drops this Friday! This one’s a vibe featuring the legendary @olodum_oficial from Brazil 🇧🇷 and @xwisebeats ‘Let’s Dance’ is the second single from the #EP—get ready to move!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amped for the song

Oskido's fans are excited about the song and are already claiming that it is a hit.

hisekani said:

"We need the Spanish Guitar louder."

saints__entertainment shared:

"Music is your thing Grootman."

mvuli00 mentioned:

"Sounds like a hit already. Can't wait."

melotr_sa asked:

"Put out a slower version on the same recorded clip tempo, please."

elvis_iyke007 shared:

"Incoming worldwide banger. Legendary Oskido. Love from Nigeria."

kingndumi20 gushed:

"When your favorite artists meet know it’s a wrap."

sambanelly25 mentioned:

"This is what we need. AFRICAN UNITY OVER EVERYTHING."

misskedi1 mentioned:

"Two of the most legends, now this what am talking about."

babagontsesegona said:

"Damn thats a hit, Oskido I am here for Percussions and Marimba please."

Oskido and Zakes Bantwini to work on album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oskido and Zakes Bantwini are producing an upcoming Boom Shaka album.

He shared details of their meeting with the group. Mzansi is eager about the project and can't wait to hear what Oskido and Zakes have been working on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News