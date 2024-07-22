Oskido revealed that he and Zakes Bantwini would produce an upcoming Boom Shaka album

The legendary producer shared details of their meeting with the group, saying the project was one to look forward to

Mzansi is excited about the project and can't wait to hear what Oskido and the gang are cooking up

Oskido and Zakes Bantwini are set to work on a new project together. Images: oskidoibelieve, zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Oskido announced that he and Zakes Bantwini would be working on Boom Shaka's upcoming album, and fans are looking forward to feasting on it.

Oskido announces Boom Shaka album

Oskido revealed that he has big music plans after announcing that he would be working on a project with Boom Shaka.

After the group celebrated three decades in the game, Oskido, who was their co-founder, shared with his followers that they were working on an album.

Not only that, but Oskido also shared that Grammy-winner, Zakes Bantwini would also contribute to the project as the executive producer.

He shared a video of their meeting, leading to his studio session with Theo Kgosinkwe for a song expected to appear in the Boom Shaka album:

Mzansi raves over Boom Shaka album

Netizens can't wait to jam to new Boom Shaka music, and cheered Oskido on for orchestrating the project:

Dagudy was inspired:

"Thank you for sharing. It is absolutely inspirational, my king!"

Noma_Sibanyoni said:

"This was beautiful to watch."

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, said:

"This is so cool, Oscar!"

realsbonza_g posted:

"When we speak of the GOAT, we cannot miss your mention. You've contributed largely to this entertainment industry. Everyone else is just enjoying and maintaining your hard work. The foundation is too strong."

roundy_ruru responded:

"With all due respect, Bhut Omdala, please allow me to say you are indeed a 'Jack of all trades, master of all talents'. I am so proud of you; you are doing well."

Oskido shows love to DJ Maphorisa

Source: Briefly News