South African veteran music group Boom Shaka recently celebrated 30 years of being in the music industry

Media personality Thembi Seete also shared that they celebrated their late group member Lebo Mathosa's 47th birthday

Thembi posted pictures and videos of them before Lebo died and photographs of them now celebrating her birthday and paired it with a heartfelt message

Boom Shaka celebrated 30 years in the music industry. Image: @news24, @thembiseete

South African most popular music group, Boom Shaka, is one of the groups from the 90s that is still together and pushing.

Boom Shaka celebrates 30 years in music industry

Music group Boom Shaka had something to celebrate earlier after they made headlines when news of the former member of the famous dance trio LMT (later Boom Shaka), Mmabatho Mokoena, passed away in 2023.

Recently, the 90s music group celebrated 30 years in the music industry. According to TshisaLIVE, the group members, Theo Nhlengethwa and Junior Sokhela, reminisced about their groundbreaking debut single, It’s About Time, which marked the genesis of their iconic influence on South Africa’s music scene during the country's new dawn era.

Thembi Seete celebrates late Lebo Mathosa's 47th birthday

Earlier on, media personality Thembi Seete went on her social media page and celebrated her late best friend and group member, Lebo Mathos'a, 47th birthday. The star shared some pictures and videos of them as a group on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Happy birthday, Angel #lebomathosa.You’ve been on our minds and in our hearts a lot lately. We talk about you every day and miss you so much. Yesterday was especially tough, but we found comfort in sharing memories with @oskidoibelieve @darumabyoskido and enjoying your favorite dish, special chicken chow mein. It’s just not the same without you. We miss you more than words can express. We feel your presence every single time when we are on stage. Thank you for the gift of Music."

