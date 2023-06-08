Mmabatho Mokoena, the former member of the popular dance trio LMT (later Boom Shaka), has passed away, leaving the South African entertainment industry and loved ones devastated

Despite battling illness, Mmabatho's father, Yankee Mokoena, had hoped for a miracle, believing that God would spare his daughter's life

Tragically, Mmabatho's life took a downturn upon her return to South Africa, possibly due to the trauma of her mother's death and the absence of her long-distance boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Former Boom Shaka dancer Mmabatho Mokoena has passed on. Images: @drummagazine

Source: UGC

The passing of Mmabatho Mokoena has left the South African entertainment industry and her loved ones heartbroken.

Mmabatho Mokoena's journey with Boom Shaka

Despite her illness, Mmabatho's father, Yankee Mokoena, held onto hope that God would spare his daughter's life.

Speaking to Drum, Yankee Mokoena fondly reminisces about his magnificently talented daughter, who was once part of the renowned dance trio LMT alongside Lebo Mathosa and Thembi Seete.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Drum shared the story online saying:

"The dancer who formed a trio with her childhood friends, Thembi Seete and Lebo, passed away in hospital on Saturday after suffering from a long illness. Her father is inconsolable but opens up about her final days."

Mmabatho's dance journey came to an end when her father insisted she focus on her studies, leading to the formation of the iconic South African pop group Boom Shaka, with Lebo Mathosa and Thembi Seete.

Meanwhile, Mmabatho pursued her own path and eventually moved to the UK reports snl24.com.

The impact of Mmabatho's mother's death

Tragically, Mmabatho's life took a downward turn upon her return to South Africa. Yankee speculates that her mother's death deeply traumatised her, leaving her emotionally scarred.

The absence of her boyfriend, who had planned to marry her but was hindered by the distance, further affected her well-being. Yankee believes that Mmabatho never properly grieved for her mother and subsequently experienced a decline in her overall well-being.

Mourners gathered in Meadowlands

Mmabatho's childhood home in Meadowlands Zone 2, Pilane Street, became a gathering place for mourners to share their condolences and memories of a vibrant and people-oriented individual.

The circumstances surrounding Mmabatho's final moments added further anguish to Yankee's already heavy heart. Due to a fall and subsequent head injury, she was transferred to another hospital for a brain scan.

Yankee, hopeful for her recovery, was devastated to learn of her passing. Regrettably, he never had the opportunity to arrange for a social worker to speak with his beloved daughter before her untimely demise.

Thembi Seete and son perform fire amapiano dance, video gets 1.6M views and 3 other celeb kids that went viral

Briefly News reported on Thembi Seete performing an amapiano dance with her son.

Many South African celebrities are very private about their personal lives and protect their children from the public's gaze. On the rare occasion when celebs open up online, the posts usually do well with lots of engagement from Mzansi people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News