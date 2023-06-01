Ntombi Mzolo is one proud mommy after her daughter Nomvelo Mzolo won first Princess at Miss Teen Regional Gauteng

The reality star penned a sweet letter to her daughter following her victorious win

Mzolo said her daughter Nomvelo broke down backstage after stating that she misses her late sister

Ntombi Mzolo's Daughter Nomvelo Mzolo made her proud after winning Miss Teen Regional Gauteng. Image credit: @ntombee_1

Ntombee Mzolo has gushed over daughter Nomvelo Mzolo. She won first Princess at the Miss Teen Regional Gauteng contest.

In awe over her growth and strength, Ntombee penned a sweet letter to Nomvelo to celebrate her milestone.

Ntombee gushes over her talented daughter

Nomvelo blew Ntombee away after winning the hotly contended competition in Gauteng.

"My heart is so full my Queen. I have no doubt in my mind, heart and soul that you’re destined for greatness. You’ve proved time and time again that nothing is impossible.

Nomvelo broke down over her little sister

Mzolo on Instagram penned a sweet letter to her daughter Nomvelo after she strutted the runway despite feeling emotional over her little sister, Linile Mzolo.

According to Daily Sun, Linile was only 3 years old when she died in a car accident.

"At some point, you broke down backstage because you missed your sister and wished she was there, and I thought you wouldn’t be able to continue, but you went back on that runway 10X better.I thank God for your strength and passion for life. May the good Lord continue to protect and bless you."

Ntombi slams people discrediting her daughter Nomvelo

On her Instagram, Ntombi Mzolo slammed people who felt some type of way about her daughter's progress in the competition.

TshisaLIVE reported that Ntombi went on a rant and defended her daughter from people who saw it was unfair for her to be in the competition.

“I wish people could start giving Nomvelo credit for the work she is putting in and stop acting like she's getting votes because of her family. We are campaigning, literally dm (ing) people asking for votes and running charity and fundraising events/campaigns every day, while you and your children sleep and do nothing.

"Then you have the gall to go on social media and complain about the support Nomvelo is getting. Start by congratulating her for her hard work and the difference she's making in her community. She was number four at some point and you didn't complain. Stop teaching your children to hate my child for nothing. If anything, they should be inspired by her strength. This gorgeous queen has lost two siblings but remains positive, kind, loving and helpful.”

Linile is Ntombi's second child to pass away

Briefly News previously reported that Linile is Ntombi's second child to pass away. Her son Dunamis died after a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

She created a platform called Mothers of Angels for angel mothers like herself and even hosted a lunch date.

