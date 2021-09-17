Ntombi Mzolo’s whole world recently came crashing down after suddenly having to say goodbye to her baby girl

Taking to social media with a heavy heart, Ntombi announced the shocking passing of her 3-year-old daughter

Hearing the news, fans, friends and family took to social media to show their love and support to Ntombi

Mzansi presenter Ntombi Mzolo’s heart has broken into a thousand pieces after losing her baby girl. No one can ever explain the pain of losing a child.

Media personality Ntombi Mzolo's timeline has been flooded with condolences after she revealed that her 3-year-old daughter has passed away.

Source: Instagram

Ntombi’s daughter was just three years old. Taking to social media on Thursday evening, 16 September 2021, Ntombi announced the passing of her tiny princess, reported TimesLIVE.

In an emotion-filled post, Ntombi shared a picture of her beautiful baby, letting the world know “heaven has gained another angel.”

Ntombi posted:

Hearing the heart-shattering news, fans, friends and family took to social media to show Ntombi their support. They cannot even begin to imagine what she is going through.

Ah, momma, deepest condolences.

@dumantando posted:

“I love you ❤️”

@thandymatlaila said:

“My sweet little angel, rest easy baby ”

@tumi_morake showed support:

“I am so so sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in our prayers sisi”

@chefsiphogourmetfood expressed condolences:

“So sorry for your loss. Wanga u Thixo anganipha amandla nomelele ”

@zamadlamin was shook:

“No this can't be I'm so sorry sisi. I can't imagine the pain you in right now!! I have a 3 year old and this cuts deep. May God give you the strength to carry this. Oh kodwa Jehovah intando yakho ibuhlungu sometimes ”

