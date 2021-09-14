Connie Ferguson, returns to work, cast and crew excited, "The Sho must go on"

Connie Ferguson's return to work on Tuesday, 14 September excited the cast and crew members of The Queen

The actress and producer's fans and industry mates also took to her comment section to share their thoughts after she was seen on set of The Queen

Connie, who lost her hubby in July this year, posted a video she took while the cast and crew were filming a scene at a parking lot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Connie Ferguson has returned to work. The Queen actress and producer took a break from filming after her hubby, Shona Ferguson, passed away.

Connie Ferguson has returned to work following her hubby's passing in July. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The star's loving husband succumbed to Covid-19 complications on 30 July. He died at the Milpark hospital in Gauteng. Connie has been mourning him ever since and has now decided to go back on set. Uncle Sho was also the producer of the show.

Connie took to Instagram on Tuesday, 14 September and shared a video she took while on set of the Mzansi Magic telenovela, according to ZAlebs. She was walking around filming the cast and crew members while they were busy shooting a scene at a parking lot.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One of the crew members said they decided to be productive and finish early when Connie asked what they were doing. Another crew member who caught many people's attention told her boss:

"The Sho must go on for Sho."

Leading show characters Brutus and Shaka also got out of their car to greet 'The Queen'. Mzansi Celebs and her fans went into a frenzy when she shared the clip on her timeline.

Natasha Thahane wrote:

"One day at a time."

anelisa_nesh said:

"Welcome back Mama."

tribalthembii commented:

"Like a Phoenix she rises."

lushpimmy wrote:

"She's baaaaaaaaaack. May God bless and guide your steps Ma. Each day as it comes. It's so great to hear your laughter."

zinhlekhabazela said:

"Thanks for coming back we missed you so much. God is gonna give you strength."

kim.prudence added:

"Welcome back mama C you are a strong woman the show goes on mama we truly miss you may the lord gives you more strength."

Connie Ferguson opens up about life without Shona Ferguson

In related news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson took to social media to open up about her life without her hubby and business partner Shona Ferguson. The media mogul's bae and friend succumbed to Covid-19 complications a month ago and life has never been the same for her.

The Queen actress and producer took to Instagram about three days ago to post a clip of her #CarpetSunday where she opens up about her grief. She also spoke about how grateful she is to her fans and friends for showing her love since Shona passed on.

According to TSWAlebs, the actress said she knows that a lot of people are walking her mourning journey with her and "I feel your support."

"I give glory to God that I have many people walking this journey with me."

Source: Briefly.co.za