Connie Ferguson Opens Up About Life Without Late Hubby Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson has opened up about her life without her late hubby and business partner Shona Ferguson

The Queen actress thanked Mzansi for showing her support since the passing of Shona last month

The popular actor and producer succumbed to Covid-19 complications and many in the country couldn't believe that he was really dead when the news broke

Connie Ferguson took to social media to open up about her life without her hubby and business partner Shona Ferguson. The media mogul's bae and friend succumbed to Covid-19 complications a month ago and life has never been the same for her.

Connie Ferguson opened up about life without late hubby Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen actress and producer took to Instagram about three days ago to post a clip of her #CarpetSunday where she opens up about her grief. She also spoke about how grateful she is to her fans and friends for showing her love since Shona passed on.

According to TSWAlebs, the actress said she knows that a lot of people are walking her mourning journey with her and "I feel your support."

"I give glory to God that I have many people walking this journey with me."

Instagram users took to Connie's comment section to share their thoughts on her #CarpetSunday post. Check out some of the comments below:

mazandi23 said:

"It's amazing how God works, most people in your shoes turn away from God and get angry with Him. But this, God bless your elect."

sibamtongana wrote:

"Sending you lots of love!"

patronbobjunior commented:

"Everytime I see you, I feel like crying. I know you are a strong woman and God will help any of your needs."

zina_mq wrote:

"When #carpetsunday becomes a ministry. Powerful."

mbalezinhle_za said:

"I like the way you eat the word of God, it's is our comfort even in time of grief."

mduduzi1897 added:

"You are such an inspiration, Ausi Connie. I love the way, you recognize and value the creator in your life."

