Mzansi wants Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu to settle the score in the ring with a boxing match

This comes after the musicians got into a heated argument at a soccer tournament over Big Zulu's team allegedly bending the rules

Netizens weighed in on the boxing match, with many fans hoping that Dumi wouldn't accept the challenge despite having been disrespected

Mzansi wants Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu to settle things with a boxing match. Images: dumi_mkokstadsa, bigzulu_sa

Mzansi is convinced that only a boxing match would be enough to help Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu settle the score after their heated altercation.

Mzansi weighs in on Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu squabble

Tensions were rising at the recent celeb soccer tournament after Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu got into a heated argument.

This was after Dumi's team brought up instances where the rapper's squad cheated to get ahead, resulting in an unfair win.

Despite the Gospel team winning by default, Twitter (X) user djparsons_sa led netizens to believe that the men needed to settle the score in a boxing ring:

Mzansi reacts to Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad's feud

Netizens were in stitches at the proposed boxing match, with many hoping that Dumi wouldn't accept the challenge:

BUBU_ZIYECH said:

"Dumi is too handsome and clean for that stuff, and his wife wouldn't let him, I'm sure."

chiefcebo_ supported the idea:

"From soccer to boxing."

PMgabadzeli didn't support the idea:

"No, never, not Dumi."

JSebaile wrote:

"No! Dumi shouldn't even agree to this!"

the_A_Lister02 joked:

"Amadlozi vs Jesus? You want Big Zulu to be ancestorless?"

Big Zulu responds to Nota Baloyi's allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Big Zulu's hilarious response to Nota Baloyi.

This after the controversial music executive accused Big Zulu of campaigning for the Democratic Alliance (DA) ahead of the elections, to which the rapper bashed Nota's intelligence and had fans rallying behind him:

sbo_fokol said:

"Ay, you can be so out of line sometimes. Artists are booked by every political party and their invoices get paid. Their job is to entertain."

