Dumi Mkokstad vs Big Zulu: Mzansi Wants Boxing Match After Heated Soccer Tournament Altercation
- Mzansi wants Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu to settle the score in the ring with a boxing match
- This comes after the musicians got into a heated argument at a soccer tournament over Big Zulu's team allegedly bending the rules
- Netizens weighed in on the boxing match, with many fans hoping that Dumi wouldn't accept the challenge despite having been disrespected
Mzansi is convinced that only a boxing match would be enough to help Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu settle the score after their heated altercation.
Mzansi weighs in on Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu squabble
Tensions were rising at the recent celeb soccer tournament after Dumi Mkokstad and Big Zulu got into a heated argument.
This was after Dumi's team brought up instances where the rapper's squad cheated to get ahead, resulting in an unfair win.
Despite the Gospel team winning by default, Twitter (X) user djparsons_sa led netizens to believe that the men needed to settle the score in a boxing ring:
Mzansi reacts to Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad's feud
Netizens were in stitches at the proposed boxing match, with many hoping that Dumi wouldn't accept the challenge:
BUBU_ZIYECH said:
"Dumi is too handsome and clean for that stuff, and his wife wouldn't let him, I'm sure."
chiefcebo_ supported the idea:
"From soccer to boxing."
PMgabadzeli didn't support the idea:
"No, never, not Dumi."
JSebaile wrote:
"No! Dumi shouldn't even agree to this!"
the_A_Lister02 joked:
"Amadlozi vs Jesus? You want Big Zulu to be ancestorless?"
Big Zulu responds to Nota Baloyi's allegations
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Big Zulu's hilarious response to Nota Baloyi.
This after the controversial music executive accused Big Zulu of campaigning for the Democratic Alliance (DA) ahead of the elections, to which the rapper bashed Nota's intelligence and had fans rallying behind him:
sbo_fokol said:
"Ay, you can be so out of line sometimes. Artists are booked by every political party and their invoices get paid. Their job is to entertain."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za