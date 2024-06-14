Big Zulu recently clapped back at Nota Baloyi after spreading unfounded rumours about him

The controversial music executive claimed Big Zulu had campaigned for the Democratic Alliance

Mzansi dragged Nota over his claims, saying he was trying to start unnecessary drama

Big Zulu clapped back at Nota Baloyi after he claimed the rapper voted for the DA. Images: bigzulu_sa, lavidanota

Big Zulu finally responded to Nota Baloyi's claims that he campaigned for the Democratic Alliance ahead of the general elections.

Big Zulu claps back at Nota Baloyi

Days after Nota Baloyi called Big Zulu a sell-out and claimed he campaigned for the DA, the Inkabi Zezwe member had something to say. This after the rapper performed at one of the party's rallies, where Nota claimed Big Zulu voted for the enemy:

"Big Zulu campaigned for the DA in these elections; that’s why I never took him seriously. What kind of Nkabi votes for the enemies of our liberation after making a career singing about the plight of our people? A rank old sellout!"

Instead of addressing the claims, Big Zulu dragged the music executive, saying whoever cursed him died a long time ago and left him to terrorise everyone else:

"Ay futh umuntu owaloya wena washona kudala Ay usele la ehlupha thina."

Like Cassper Nyovest and Babes Wodumo, Big Zulu was booked by the DA and several other parties to perform at their rallies, but Nota didn't think so.

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's claims:

Netizens dragged Nota for coming for Big Zulu unnecessarily:

sbo_fokol corrected Nota:

"Ay, you can be so out of line. Artists are booked by every party and invoices get paid. Their job is to entertain."

MazimbaSa wrote:

"Campaigned or was booked and performed at their rally? Eyi, you're really fighting to stay relevant."

buhlebamashasha said:

"He performed at every rally that booked him, which I commend. It shows no bias."

Zie_DNdlovu posted:

"I don't think it's fair to blame Big Zulu. Many artists performed at multiple rallies for different political parties. It's about money at the end of the day."

Nthabiseng27026 trolled Nota:

"Someone somewhere is busy with Berita, you're busy talking about Big Zulu, pick your battles."

