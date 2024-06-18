Oskido recently showed love to DJ Maphorisa for introducing him and Mzansi to Kabza De Small

This after the success of the DJ/ producer's symphonic orchestra that was a game-changer for Amapiano

Mzansi admired the men's relationship and praised Oskido for guiding Porry and giving him his flowers

Oskido praised DJ Maphorisa for all he has done for South African music. Images: oskidoibelieve, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Oskido didn't hold back when he gave DJ Maphorisa his flowers for his impact on the South African music industry and for introducing one of the country's biggest exports, Kabza De Small.

Oskido sings DJ Maphorisa's praises

Oskido had a special moment with one of his students and overachievers from Kalawa Jazmee, DJ Maphorisa.

While out in the Bahamas, the I Believe hitmaker sang Porry's praises about his influence on the South African music landscape and for introducing Kabza De Small.

This after Kabza's Symphonic Orchestra, which became the most-talked-about concert in the country. Oskido praised Porry for introducing Kabza to Mzansi:

"Well done on that Kabza show, you've done well. I was telling him the other day about when you brought him to me saying, 'I have this guy, he's really hot.' Now, see what you've done.

"I'm really proud of you. You applied the lessons we were teaching you,; now you're in the Bahamas, we're hitting the world! That show was amazing; you've done well."

Porry went on to show love to Kabza for his achievements with Amapiano and for being a global star.

Mzansi reacts to Oskido and DJ Maphorisa's video

Fans admired Oskido's humility in paying homage to DJ Maphorisa, while some finally put the "gatekeeping" rumours to bed:

thenapstacomedy said:

"Give people their flowers while they are still alive. I love this culture of black people congratulating each other and not tearing each other down!"

deron_mataz admired Oskido:

"Oskido being Oskido; humble and loving."

loyal_million wrote:

"Ya'll need to put respect on @djmaphorisa's name and stop saying he's a gatekeeper."

jobeehustler showed love to DJ Maphorisa:

"I love this for you, @djmaphorisa. You didn’t lock anyone out; you put everyone on."

young_franktalk posted:

"Your product, Oskido. I am proud of you and the generous way you have given lessons to the next generation."

Kabza De Small spoils DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small spoiling DJ Maphorisa with two pairs of exclusive Nike sneakers.

This after the Scorpion Kings were rumoured to be beefing, claims they both rubbished.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News