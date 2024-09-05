Tyla's debut album, Tyla , has surpassed 1.3 billion Spotify streams, making it the most streamed female African album on the platform

The Water singer continues to dominate both local and international charts following a headline-grabbing performance in Korea

Social media users celebrated her achievement, with many praising her talent and predicting more success ahead

Tyla's debut album, Tyla, has continued to make strides. The internationally acclaimed South African singer recently made history when the album clocked 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

Tyla's album reaches 1.3 billion Spotify streams

Tyla's star is still shining - and we love it for her. The Water singer, who has been topping local and international charts with her music, secured another milestone. The singer recently made headlines with her electric performance at her show in Korea.

The news about Tyla's success was shared on social media by one of her fan pages with the handle @chartstyla. The post noted that the Truth or Dare hitmaker's latest fit has made the Tyla album one of the most streamed female African albums on Spotify. The post read:

"@Tyllaaaaaaa’s “TYLA” has surpassed 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, the most streamed female African album in history."

Mzansi congratulates Tyla on her milestone

Social media users flooded the post with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Many noted that Tyla will continue dominating the music industry with her talent.

@NaijaTyger9105 commented:

"Her making histories already in her debut year tells us what we need to know!?🐅🐾💕 Queen T for a reason 📌"

@koko_nangamso wrote:

"It's an amazing Album well deserved 🐯"

@IsraelMash19815 added:

"Does it mean she is a billionaire?"

@chemtrails_13 said:

"She's come so far🥹"

