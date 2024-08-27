South African musician Tyla has taken South Korea by storm as she made her debut at the One Universe Festival

The 23-year-old Grammy award-winner performed her hit song Water which was a standout moment of the festival

An online user posted a video of Tyla's electrifying performance in South Korea on their Instagram page

Once again, the South African Pop-Amapiano sensation Tyla had reached another career milestone by performing in an Asian country for the first time.

Tyla makes her debut in South Korea

The 23-year-old Grammy award-winner Tyla has been making waves since she came into the limelight. The star was the talk of the town recently as she made her debut in South Korea.

The Jump hitmaker performed for the first time in South Korea at the One Universe Festival in Seoul. Her performance of her hit song Water was a standout moment of the festival.

An online user, eyopkr, posted a video of the star's electrifying performance on their Instagram page and captioned it:

"Tyla just made her first performance in Korea at the @oneuniversefestival, and it was absolutely electrifying! The star behind the hit “Water” completely dominated the stage, moving between smooth, flowing grace and fiery intensity. Her nonstop performance packed the festival venue to the max, delivering an unforgettable experience to the huge crowd of fans who had been eagerly waiting for her all day. Tomorrow, you’ll have the chance to meet Tyla up close at a special pop-up event in Seongsu hosted by @d8ne_seongsu. If you’re still riding high from the festival, this is the perfect way to keep the energy alive!"

See the post below:

Tyla's followers celebrate her birthday

