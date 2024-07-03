Some disgruntled Johannesburg residents have turned Tyla's hit song Water into a struggle song

Mzansi poked fun at the group of angry residents who demanded water in the viral video

In the video, the residents claim they have been without water for nine days and are demanding answers

Angry Johannesburg residents are seeking assistance as they claim to have been without water. However, what made many people on social media chuckle was the protesters' song choice and lack of rhythm.

A group of protesting Johannesburg residents turned Tyla's song 'Water' into a protest song. Image: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images, @Shakeel Garda on Twitter

Video of protesters demanding water trends

A few disgruntled Johannesburg residents took to the streets and demanded a consistent supply of clean water.

In the video, shared on X (Twitter) by @ShakeelGarda, the residents claim they have been without water for nine days and are demanding answers from the Hursthill reservoir.

What amused netizens was the usage of Tyla's Water as the struggle song.

"Tyla’s “Water” now used as a protest song as Joburg residents call for a consistent supply of water from Hursthill reservoir."

Mzansi pokes fun at the group of protesters

Social media users found humour in the video, and the jokes kept flying.

@dramadelinquent laughed:

"This is why white people shouldn’t protest."

@KevinAndile_ said:

"We suffered shem in Joburg."

@Lothando12 joked:

"The person who brought the speaker should be hit."

@ThatBrothaMo said:

"The lack of a coherent rhythm in the banging together of empty containers."

@LifeOfASigma stated:

"If it was my people, they would have properly toyi toyi remixed it and sang it without the speaker."

@Oh_Cokes added:

"South Africans have such a great sense of humour."

@pdjacobs shared:

"This country is full of jokes."

