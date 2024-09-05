Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane recently stunned in new photos shared on social media, capturing the attention of fans

Social media users praised the couple's chemistry and happiness, with many commenting on how beautiful they looked together

The viral post was filled with heartwarming messages celebrating the couple's glowing appearance

Cassper Nyovest and his lovely wife Pulane recently stepped out looking stunning. Social media users shared heartwarming comments after the couple's pictures went viral.

Pictures of Cassper Nyovest and his wife have gone viral online. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and wife stun in new photos

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is enjoying every minute of being a married man. The star recently shared a glimpse of his stunning wife, Pulane, on social media.

A picture of Mr and Mrs Phoolo at one of Mzansi's celebrity dentists was shared on the micro-blogging platform, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @B__master with the caption:

"The Phoolo’s ❤️✨"

Fans react to pictures of Cassper and his wife

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to the now-viral pictures of the couple. Many noted how Cassper and Pulane had undeniable chemistry.

@TheRealSmomoh said:

"That's why it's important to marry your friend, love is beautiful."

@ChefAmogelang commented:

"So far I haven't seen that comment 😂 They look so cute man ☺️❤️ I'm so happy for Daddie ☺️."

@VinDollar016 added:

"The glow is on point..."

@Precious_got wrote:

"They looks so good together."

@Nomagugu_xo said:

"It’s the happiness on their faces for me."

@GynoRazz07 noted:

"Amazing and beautiful couple."

@Lush_Beauty1 said:

"They look so happy I love it for them."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga wrote:

"Cassper is living his best life."

