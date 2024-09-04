Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo stunned social media with a viral picture on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing her timeless beauty in an elegant fit and flare dress

Fans praised Kumalo's ageless charm and classy style, with many admiring her for consistently delivering stunning looks

The post sparked reactions highlighting her as a fashion icon who can still compete with today's trends

Beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo showed Mzansi that she still has it with her latest post. The media personality and business mogul shared a stunning picture on social media.

Basetsana Kumalo rocked an elegant dress in her latest post. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Bastsana Kumalo stuns in latest post

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo can easily give Mzansi fashion girlies a run for their money. The stunner oozed elegance in a viral online post.

Affectionately known as Bassie, the former model headed to her page on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, to share the stunning snap. The picture shows Mrs Kumalo in a lovely fit and flare dress and a pair of heels. She captioned the post:

"Very Demure. Very Cutesy. Very Mindful. Did I leave anything out?"

Fans react to Basetsana Kumalo's post

Social media users were taken aback by Bassie's ageless beauty. Many gave the star her flowers for always serving stunning looks.

@kgotsohopelekau said:

"Yes, you did Aus Bassie; Very Beautiful you are ❤️😍"

@GosiameMalepe commented:

"The original Chipi… ha bare the corner stone ya classic Beaty 👏👏👏❤️"

@ManokaMathye wrote:

"Left nothing out. You didn’t do too much like the other girls 😂"

@MadooraMopedi added:

"Stunning, magnificent and gorgeous."

@SarahMamphokeng said:

"Yes, the products you use for your face mommy cause it's giving below 25yrs🥰😍💞"

@BlessingMonyai wrote:

"You ate and left no crumbs… very classy."

@Bukekazwane added:

"Yes, and you did it on purpose. You left Demure again, right there at the end. You open with it, you close with it🥹❤️🤍"

Bonang Matheba serves 5 looks by Nigerian designers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Miss South Africa pageant was a night filled with amazing fashion looks. Bonang Matheba was dressed to kill as usual and relied on Nigerian designers.

South African designers Gert Johan Coetzee and Malondie designed dresses for Miss South Africa finalists. Netizens shared their thoughts on the amazing gowns Bonang wore on the night.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News