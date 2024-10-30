Usimamane recently announced to fans that his YouTube account was hacked

The rapper shared a photo after the hacker uploaded a song, and urged his supporters to pay no attention to it while he sorts it out

However, they posed light-hearted jokes about Usimamane finally being famous now that he's getting hacked

An unauthorised upload was made to Usimamane’s now-hacked YouTube channel. Images: u.simamane

Usimamane's YouTube page recently got hacked, and fans think he has finally hit the big time.

Usimamane gets hacked

Coming from a successful album release, Usimamane is enjoying the fruits of his labour and the fame that comes with it. So much so that he's even having the same problems celebrities constantly face - being hacked.

The Cheque hitmaker recently announced that his YouTube channel was hacked after someone made an unauthorised song upload.

He urged his supporters to ignore the upload as he finds a solution to regain access to his account, and revealed that he has new music coming soon:

"I am currently working to resolve this issue and secure my account. Please disregard any content that appears to be posted without my consent. #DeluxeOutFriday."

Mzansi reacts to Usimamane's announcement

Netizens joked that the rapper is finally a celebrity, while others sent words of encouragement about his dilemma:

thecasanovachild laughed:

"You're in the industry now!"

mask_b.o.y was impressed:

"The cover art is fire. These are the signs; you're a big problem, dawg."

stunna_pdy said:

"This is when you know that you're famous."

tumelo_star encouraged Usimamane:

"They will do anything to stop you. Just stay focused, remain humble and never give up."

k.junior_05 wrote:

"They'll never get to where you are, even if they tried."

_a7.mk posted:

"You will be good bro, and good luck with what you're currently dealing with."

