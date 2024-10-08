Rorisang Mohapi has reportedly become the latest Mzansi celeb to fall victim to scammers

The Gqeberha: The Empire actress confessed to being duped into sharing her TikTok login details and is now facing extortion of R8K

Meanwhile, the actress resorted to creating a new account and hopes to grow it as she finds new strategies for recovering her old one

Actress, Rorisang Mohapi, is being extorted after having her TikTok account hacked. Images: rorisang_mohapi

Source: Instagram

Rorisang Mohapi was reportedly scammed into handing over her TikTok details and is now being asked to pay R8K to get it back.

Rorisang Mohapi faces extortion from scammers

Actress, Rorisang Mohapi, is the latest celeb to fall victim to scammers and is reportedly being asked to pay thousands after losing her popular TikTok account.

After building her page from the ground up with her hilarious yet relatable skits, she was approaching half a million followers, with millions of likes on her videos when she received an email from "TikTok" offering to verify her account.

Sunday World reports that the Gheberha: The Empire star was asked for her login details, which she gladly handed over with hopes of growing her page, but later caught on to the scam once she was kicked out of her account:

"They sent me a WhatsApp message and confirmed they took my account. They demanded R8K in order to release the account. I refused to pay, and they never returned my account."

Rorisang Mohapi makes plan B

After having her TikTok account deactivated, Rorisang is hoping to find another way to get it back, though she believes that opening a case would be pointless.

In the meantime, she devised another plan and created a new TikTok account, rorisang_mohapi1, which has only a measly one follower compared to her now-hacked and parody accounts.

She posted a video sharing her story with supporters and urging them to follow her new page:

Deli Malinga faces identity theft

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Deli Malinga's frustrations after being the latest victim of identity theft.

The actress revealed that someone was using her images on social media and pretending to be her to scam unsuspecting victims.

