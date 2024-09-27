The real reason behind Gqeberha: The Empire being cancelled is reportedly not low ratings as many suspected

According to reports, the once-loved isiXhosa show was canned due to mismanagement of funds

News of the show's ending was met with a cocktail of reactions from avid viewers of the telenovela

The real reason behind Gqeberha: The Empire being cancelled is reportedly more serious than just low viewership.

Why was Gqeberha: The Empire cancelled?

Just days after the news that the once-popular isiXhosa telenovela, Gqeberha: The Empire, would be cancelled after its second season, it appears that we finally have a reason behind the sudden decision.

According to ZiMoja, MultiChoice bosses discovered that the show's producers were mismanaging large sums of money for their own benefit instead of injecting it into the production.

That, coupled with low ratings, led to the decision to can the show once and for all, considering that no one was willing to account for the missing funds:

"With the show not doing so well, and the money embezzled, they didn't see a need to continue."

Mzansi reacts to Gqeberha: The Empire being cancelled

Netizens admit that the show has gotten much better since the announcement was made:

OfentseTheOne said:

"The episodes are giving lately since it's ending soon."

QhaweLB wrote:

"The cast is good, even the writers have been better, but I think people’s expectations were not met."

Meanwhile, others said they saw it coming, claiming that the show was horrible from the get-go:

guytee17 said:

"This is long overdue! They ruined the storyline from season one."

shaunleroux1 admitted:

"To be fair, even the first season was horrible."

tklradebe wrote:

"Tshedza has a lot of shows being cancelled. They really need to go back to the drawing board."

BabalwaLuwalala posted:

"So they came to their senses? It was not supposed to be renewed in the first place."

