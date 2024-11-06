Emtee's newly-released album, DIY 3 , is dominating the charts just days after its release

The project's success speaks to fans' love for Emtee as well as the long wait they had to endure to finally hear his new music

Mzansi congratulated Big Hustle on his huge achievement, saying they never doubted him

Fans are raving after seeing the crazy numbers Emtee's new album is doing on streaming platforms.

Emtee's album tops charts

After the successful release of his new album, Emtee is on top of the world, and he is also thrilled with how fans have received his project.

DIY 3 was released on the heels of Big Hustle's label drama after he put his management team on blast for allegedly sabotaging his release despite months of waiting.

But all that is behind him after the album helped Emtee beat the "washed" allegations and climb the charts in less than a week of its release.

The rapper shared a video after his project garnered a million streams across various sites a day after its release.

Not only that, but Twitter (X) user nkanyisooooo shared a screenshot of DIY 3 dominating the Apple Music Top Albums chart at number one, adding to its growing success on Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming sites:

Mzansi shows love to Emtee

Netizens said they never doubted Big Hustle and celebrated the success of his album:

magcina_don09 was stunned:

"There's no way! This album is really fighting."

dehiitman_ was impressed:

"Emtee’s project is quality, from sound to substance, musicality and most importantly, him being himself! Deserving if you ask me."

SamoraSMB said:

"Hawu, they said the album is wack. Never doubt Emtee when it comes to music!"

EmteeUpdates cheered Emtee on:

"Khuphuka, Big Hustle"

PVTRIC98 showed love to Emtee:

"Spotify and iTunes are number one; it's his run! @emteerecords, you did it, Gee!"

South African actor, Abdul Khoza, said:

"This is only the beginning."

legends_barber wrote:

"We are so proud of you."

andrew_tobby_official said:

"If not you, then who? Respect!"

Fans rave over new Emtee song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared fans' reactions to Emtee's new song, Good Time.

The track proved to be an instant favourite from DIY 3, and supporters praised Big Hustle for never missing when it comes to hits.

