South African rapper Emtee finally gave his fans what they have been looking for. The star released his highly anticipated album, DIY 3, this week, and he has been trending ever since.

Emtee's 'Good Time' from his new album 'DIY 3' has tongues wagging. Image: emteerecords

What fans think about Emtee's new song

The album that has been on everyone's lips months before its release is finally here. The rapper caused a buzz when he revealed the tracklist for his album, and fans noticed that he only had two features.

In the album, Emtee featured his friend and former labelmate Saudi on Keep It Real and Nanette on Wake Up.

Fans gave the album rave reviews, but there were also people who gave constructive criticism. @MusaKhawula shared a snippet of the song Good Time.

How fans feel about his new song

Reacting to the song, fans said Emtee never misses when it comes to making music. Many people also praised him for sticking to his sound, while others said he lacks versatility.

@kingnandino said:

"So far "war" is my favourite 🔥"

@khandizwe_chris gushed:

"My Goat Did his thing here 👌🏽🔥🔥🔥I can't wait for the other half of the album."

@Dingswayo_N noted:

"Just don't like that voice thing."

@BRA_MATHIBELA shared:

"Emtee don't miss, this guy is lifted and consistent."

@Sifiso85676087 argued:

"This Guy Be Releasing The Same Song With Different Lyrics 😏."

@manzini 306 shared:

"It's on repeat Amanga it's a hit broe🔥."

@BeardedPriest1 praised:

"He really cooked on this one."

