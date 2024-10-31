Emtee Announces 'DIY 3' Album Tracklist, Fans Question "Why Only 2 Featured Artists?"
- Rapper Emtee has revealed the tracklist of his highly anticipated album DIY 3 ahead of his album release
- In the album, the rapper only has two featured artists on the album, rapper Saudi and Nanette
- Fans are eager for the album release, and people questioned why he only worked with two artists
Award winning rapper Emtee has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming album DIY 3.
This is the official tracklist for Emtee's album
Emtee has released the official tracklist for the album DIY 3. Earlier, the rapper announced the release date for his album after months of putting it on the back burner.
Taking to social media, Emtee announced that he would release the album on October 31 2024.
"The wait is over! My fourth studio album, DIY 3, arrives Oct 31st!"
The tracklist has been released. In the album, Emtee only features two artists, rapper Saudi and Nanette, on the tracks Keep It Real and Wake Up, respectively.
Netizens react to Emtee's tracklist
Peeps are eager to hear what Emtee has in store for his album DIY 3, and people questioned why he had only worked with two artists on the album. These are the reactions to the tracklist revealed by @MusaKhawula on X.
@Thebaddie02
"Reading the comments, y'all missed it. This is a remake of an iconic photoshoot of a woman and child back in the 80s."
@mnm_meya
"He's overdoing the whole holding a kid thing."
@JusticeSA10
"It only has 2 featured artists. 🤔"
@DlaminiDukani
"We are waiting for it."
@khandizwe_chris
"Where are other songs? 😭"
@Akani2008
"e uses his kids to market the album 🙀😳. Good marketing strategy."
@TeeM2024
"Two features, it means we will finally get to hear what he has to say."
Emtee fires manager Scoprio Siya
In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Emtee allegedly fired his manager, Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli, as they had a fallout. When Emtee announced his new manager, he was confident that things would start to work out for him.
The rapper was alleged to be a very difficult person to work with and apparently wanted to be babysat all the time.
Source: Briefly News
