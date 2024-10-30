Rapper Emtee has allegedly fired his manager, Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli after they had a fallout

Emtee was alleged to be a very difficult person to work with and apparently wanted to be babysat all the time

When Emtee announced his new management, he was confident that things would start to work out for him

Emtee and Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli are no longer working together. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @scorpio_siya on Instagram

South African rapper Emtee is reportedly without management now. The rapper was filled with optimism when he hired Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli as his manager, but things fell apart.

Emtee and Scorpio Siya allegedly have fall out

According to ZiMoja, Manando hitmaker Emtee allegedly fired his manager, Scorpio Siya, after they had a fallout earlier this year.

The news publication reported that Emtee was allegedly labelled a very difficult person to work with. A source told the blog that Emtee needed someone to babysit him all the time.

"You need to have patience and almost babysit him. They fought about small things and decided to part ways," the source was quoted saying.

Scorpio Siya offered a wealth of experience as he was the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' former manager.

Emtee signs with management company

When he announced his new management company, the rapper was very optimistic. He was confident that things would start to work out for him.

"Ladies and gentlemen Meet my new Manager @scorpio_siya. My first ever official MANAGER with experience and a whole lotta wisdom. Olipa tingz agwaan. #DIY3. Tryna work? Hala at my dawg @scorpio_siya. It’s been a long time coming and things are starting to make sense. Grateful."

However, things were allegedly not looking up for Emtee. One of the aspects is his album release. Emtee cited industry politics as the main reason DIY 3 has been delayed.

Emtee announces release date for DIY 3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee's much-anticipated album release has been announced.

Emtee had a meltdown online, revealing how his label was sabotaging his DIY 3's release.

Fans are excited to finally hear what had been on the back burner for almost a year and showed love to Big Hustle.

