Rapper Emtee has hired Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' former manager, Scorpio Siya, as his new manager

The rapper posted a picture of them with other industry people and shared that he feels positively about the future

Emtee shared that he feels things are finally going to work smoother with Siya's appointment

Things are finally going to move forward for rapper Emtee. He recently announced that he has a new manager.

Emtee has new management, Scorpio Siya. Image: @scorpio_siya, @emteedahustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee hires Scorpio Siya as new manager

Rapper Emtee has finally gotten himself some management. He hired Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' former manager, Scorpio Siya. This is the first time Emtee has had management, and he sees Scorpio Siya as a better fit.

Emtee posted pictures of them on Instagram with other industry people having lunch. He shared that he feels optimistic about his career's future. He had previously outed a man pretending to be his manager to scam people.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Emtee shared that things will finally work smoother with Siya's management.

"Ladies and gentlemen Meet my new Manager @scorpio_siya. My first ever official MANAGER with experience and a whole lotta wisdom. Olipa tingz agwaan. #DIY3. Tryna work? Hala at my dawg @scorpio_siya. It’s been a long time coming and things are starting to make sense. Grateful."

Who is Scorpio Siya?

Scorpio Siya is famously known as AKA's former right-hand man. He used to appear in almost all of his gigs and supported the rapper online and offline.

Sadly, he was present that fateful night AKA lost his life, and they had dinner at a restaurant in Florida with AKA's team.

He is also known as rapper K.O.'s younger brother.

Fans approve of Scorpio Siya's appointmnet

In the comments section, fans approved of Scorpio Siya being Emtee's new manager.

bhabhanxumalo:

"Only makes sense. Dude worked with Forbes and look how great he was...plus the ties with K.O will definitely open doors."

theophillus_traw:

"All the best."

biggie_byron

"Hope things work out this time around for big hustler."

buddha:

"Now let hustla cook."

kedhar235:

"I want Emtee ft popcaan."

simdopedalawd:

"From Teargas, Cash time/MaE, Supa Mega and now Big Hustle.."

Emtee gushes over Roll Up's success

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee released Roll Up seven years ago, and he penned a celebratory message to mark its success.

The rapper initially recorded the song playfully, and he never expected it to gain so much success today.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News