A Mzansi woman took to social media to share the good news of securing a personal achievement

She said although she won't be getting anything for Valentine's Day she was still happy about getting her driver's licence

Her video was well received by many netizens who also consoled themselves by sharing their achievements and qualifications

A woman shared a joyful TikTok video celebrating a personal achievement of getting her driver's license. Image: @ytryn_mokone

Source: TikTok

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and although one babe knows she won't be getting any roses, sparkles or chocolates, she still has a reason to celebrate after smashing one personal goal in February.

Woman obtains driver's licence

TikTokker @itsytryn posted a fun video of herself dancing in the living room as she admitted to not having anything to look forward to on Valentine's Day but was over the moon about getting her driver's licence.

Having the legal authority to drive on public roads is a great personal achievement and a good advantage and skill for any young person.

Check out @itsytryn's cute happy dance upon securing hers in the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to woman's TikTok

Netizens flooded the young woman's post with positive comments and achievements such as having licences, matric certificates and degrees.

Mmane_M commented:

"A win is a win ."

RayMom❤️❤️ replied:

"I have hairline."

Rufaro _veey. replied:

"And a car ️."

Unathi wrote:

"At least ngine learners."

Lukhanyile❤️ said:

"Sesiyomane sizoxolisa ngezi license zethu nje

N'wayitelo Ngobeni said:

"At least I have Jesus."

Andiswa commented:

"Same here I just got my driver's license."

samu Hlongwa said:

"At least I have assignments ."

Confidence Mucofan M said:

"I have license, degree and honours."

Woman crushes January goals in video

In more inspiring news of young Mzansi queens smashing their goals, Briefly News reported that January was a month full of wins and achievements for a young Mzansi woman.

TikTokker @sihle_mackie posted a video showing off three impressive things she managed to secure in the space of three weeks

In the clip, @sihle_mackie is seen showcasing her driver's licence, matric statement of results and her University of Johannesburg student card.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News