AKA's manager talked about the deceased rapper's frame of mind when he was making Mass Country

He said AKA spiritually knew that his latest album would be the last project based on the things he used to say in the studio

SA people on social media also believe AKA somehow knew that and reviewed his musical offering

The man that managed AKA before he was murdered, Nhlanhla ‘Nivo’ Nzimande, revealed the rapper was aware Mass Country was his final project.

The posthumous album was released on February 24 on Spotify and has already clocked 6 million streams within two days.

Mass Country has several emotional songs, and AKA featured his girlfriend Nadia Nakai in Dangerous where he opens up about his feelings for her.

AKA's manager talks about rapper's frame of mind when he was recording Mass Country

Nzimande said he believes that AKA's spirit was aware that the end was near. He added that the late rapper submitted his last album earlier than all of his previous ones, reported ZAlebs.

According to Nzimande, AKA kept saying during his studio sessions that he was trying to do "something that has never been done before" with the album.

“Him adding Last Time and making it the first song on the album speaks volumes. It’s been a two-year process working on this album, from him giving us the vision and telling us what exactly he wanted to do. The first big camp we did for it, we went and recorded at a house in Mooi River.”

The Lemons hitmaker reportedly wanted to give South Africans an album they could embrace and cherish.

SA Twitter users react to AKA's Mass country album

Nthabiseng Sehloho said:

"I said the exact same when I heard It's the Last Time."

Christopher Pieters posted:

"I won't say he knew but he sure did rap like it was his last. "Company" This world is not enough for me."

Jarule Makofane added:

"That's why they say human spirits can themselves show some signals when days are numbered. It might happen that he never knew that his spirit was directing him to do what people would remember him when he left."

Neville Maringa suggested:

"Listen to the last song Last Time you will get your answers."

Lebeya Charlotte wrote:

"The last song it's exactly what happened in his memorial they know when it's time."

