AKA's family and management will host an exclusive listening session of the rapper's new album, Mass Country. The project will drop on Friday, 24 February.

AKA's fans will get to listen to 'Mass Country' first.

Source: Instagram

AKA had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. He was out with friends when he was fatally shot outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road.

AKA's family took to the slain rapper's official Twitter account and invited his fans to post their favourite video of AKA to score an invite to the Johannesburg party. The Forbes wrote:

"It was always AKA’s wish for The MEGACY to hear #MassCountry before anyone else so we’re hosting an exclusive Megacy Listening Session tomorrow in JHB. We have limited seats so to score an invite simply post your favourite AKA video with the hashtags #SupaMegaForever #MassCountry."

The Megacy reacts to the invite to Mass Country's listening session

The late star's family took to his comment section and shared that he didn't deserve to die. Some people said they were still emotional following his assassination.

@Miss____Sue wrote:

"SupaⓂ️EGA, We love you forever."

@Lethu88021166 commented:

"I’m so emotional right now. He didn’t deserve to die though."

@CCC4lye said:

"AKA the G.O.A.T."

@Akhona_B wrote:

"He loved his fans so much! And we loved him just as much if not more!!! Long Live Supa Mega, Live Long!"

@Cellular_jnr added:

"This just broke my heart but at the same got me thinking we should be spending more time with the loved ones while we still alive because we don't know what's gonna happen 'tomorrow'."

AKA's family releases slain rapper's first posthumous song

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, 17 February a day before the assassinated star's funeral.

Supa Mega features Kiddominant on the lit track. The tune was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, 10 February in Durban. The rapper was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, his family also shared a clip of AKA in the studio with Kiddominant. Mega was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time.

