South African rapper Emtee pulled heartstrings recently when he posted photos and a video with his family

In the post, the rapper posted a video of him, his wife and their three children on Instagram

The rapper had just released his album DIY 3, and fans are excited about this as well as his love for his family

One thing about Emtee is he will always show love to his family. The rapper has made his family the centre of his universe, and his fans could not be more proud.

Emtee melted hearts when he shared a post dedicated to his family.

Emtee pulls heartstrings with post dedicated to family

The Manando rapper had a studio session, seemingly recording material for his latest album, DIY 3. He was pictured with his last-born daughter, Nairobi, and also shared a video with his sons Logan and Avery and his wife.

Emtee made headlines recently following the release of his highly-anticipated album which was put on hold for months.

The rapper captioned the post, "Me and my gang 🫶🏽"

Netizens gush over Emtee and his family

Fans have gushed over Emtee and his love for his family. The rapper always gushes over his loved ones, and fans admire that about him.

zakhelelepasa shared:

"Nothing is more important than family 👊🏽"

boettruth said:

"One of the most responsible dads in SA, plus me."

amantlephathoe gushed:

"No man, this guy loves his kids.❤"

iloveamo__images lauded:

"This is the Emtee we know!!! He’s him."

tafire_deli shared:

"I Love the Movement. Whole Gang is your Family!"

charazcooper said:

"This is why I still have respect for you boy."

onwardgram stated:

"Your album is fire, Bro Your music is improving; this is another level."

jp_keller shared:

"Album is 🔥Family is everything."

kingm praised:

"I'm happy to see you and your family my brother Mthembeni."

bongz342 lauded:

"A young present father. Stream his new album now🙌"

skay_datonic shared:

"That's why I'll forever look up to you, King. Family is Everything."

s4tlv_ stated:

"Can't wait for an album that's dedicated to your beautiful wife."

Emtee fires Siya Mdluli, without a manager

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African rapper Emtee allegedly fired his manager, Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli, and they allegedly had a fallout.

The rapper was reportedly a very difficult person to work with and apparently wanted to be babysat all the time.

