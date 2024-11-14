Reebok to Donate Proceeds From AKA’s SneAKA 2.0 Collab to Kiernan Forbes Foundation
- Reebok has just announced that they will donate proceeds of the SneAKA 2.0 to The Kiernan Foundation
- The foundation was very close to the late rapper's heart, and Reebok aims to honour that
- In the announcement, the company shared that this collaboration is bigger than fashion but about continuing AKA's vision
Reebok to donate money to AKA's foundation
Just recently, Reebok announced that proceeds from the sales of the SneAKA 2.0 will be given to the Kiernan Forbes Foundation. They said this moment is bigger than fashion, as they want to carry out AKA's legacy forward.
“We are proud to be part of this initiative that carries forward Kiernan’s legacy. By supporting the Kiernan Forbes Foundation, we are contributing to a cause that is bigger than fashion, one that creates lasting change for those who need it most.”
The highly anticipated shoe will be released on 16 November 2024.
Nasty C promises an epic performance on upcoming Ivyson Tour 2024: "It will be a magical experience"
Reebok announces SneAKA 2.0
When the collab was announced, PJ Morrily, the brand director at Reebok, shared that the sneaker was not created for profit purposes, revealing that AKA wanted to donate the money. "We are happy to honour that."
His mother, Lynn Forbes, shared: "We really want to do this for one reason only, and that is to celebrate Kiernan. As long as we take this on board and make it a real celebration of Kiernan and something that Kairo can look back and say, 'Wow, what a beautiful celebration of my dad.'"
His father, Tony Forbes, said the sneaker is a direct replica of AKA.
"A big part of his legacy is a legacy of inspiration. This moment is about celebrating him."
