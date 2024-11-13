The South African hip hop star Maglera Doe Boy recently did a commercial Hennessey video with LeBron James

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the video on his social media page

Many netizens had mixed reactions regarding the commercial, with some praising Maglera

Maglera Doe Boy made a commercial with LeBron James. Image: Prince Williams/Ronald Martinez

The young South African hip hop rising star Maglera Doe Boy recently bagged another collaboration with an international celebrity.

Maglera Doe Boy features LeBron James in new Hennessey commercial

The talented Mzansi hip hop star Maglera Doe Boy has been chasing and securing the bag ever since he came into the limelight. Recently, he became the talk of the town after it was shared that he made a new Hennessey commercial with American basketball player LeBron James.

Earlier, controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the commercial video on his Twitter (X) page, dissing it and labelling it a "tight budget AD."

The video was captioned:

"Hennessy delivers an on a tight budget advertisement with LeBron James and Maglera Doe Boy."

Watch the Ad below:

Netizens react to the ad

Shortly after the commercial ad was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@khandizwe_chris said:

"Musa doesn't care whether someone is representing us internationally or not."

@incontroZA questioned:

"Why is he shaking? Is he drinking too much, Hennessey?"

@sphelelemazbuko applauded:

"Big win for Maglera."

@realsiyauyazi responded:

"It really does give low-budget vibes."

@Neo08756796 commented:

"There's no way you're getting Le Bron James on a tight budget. I don't think you understand who that man is."

@mokoka_given mentioned:

"Even the weather condition is different in both videos."

@khani_hlahla replied:

"Budget does look tight indeed."

@MoganoLesiba1 tweeted:

"Eish Maglera making Big moves in tight spaces."

