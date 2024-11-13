The South African-born singer Toya Delazy never fails to make netizens question her actions every time she [posts something

Toya Delazy once again had netizens questioning her sanity as she shared yet another bizarre video on her social media page.

Toya Delazy previews her new single, Nazo

Many social media users have concluded that something is wrong with the granddaughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Recently, another bizarre video of the star in a bathtub previewing her new single Nazo was posted on social media by a Twitter (X) user @izidabazabantu on their page.

The video was captioned:

"Toya DeLazy showcases her new single."

Watch the video below:

Netizens question Toya Delazy's sanity

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, questioning the singer's sanity and state of mind. Here's what they had to say:

@Dr15_Odds commented:

"Oh no, she sold bathroom taps to the nearest scrapyard and smoked the money. She replaced them with garden taps."

@__T_touch replied:

"The substance that can't be mentioned is messing up with her."

@Ndlombango responded:

"She’s crying out for help. Something is not okay."

@EdwardthembaSa tweeted:

"More like showcasing her new state of mind."

@Bongani_Wale

"Yeah, we are concerned about her. There's a lot going on with her. You'd swear she's on some strong substance."

@Nkosi_Shebi shared:

"This one needs to start going to rehab, she's losing it now."

Toya Delazy opens up about alcohol addiction

In another article, Briefly News reported that late IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter, Toya Delazy, shared her heartfelt story of alcohol abuse on social media.

It's been eight years since Toya Delazy moved to the UK, and the star decided to share her story just after her grandfather Mangosuthu passed away.

