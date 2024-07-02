Maglera Doe Boy ignored the negativity, and he dropped the lyrics to his Hennessy Cypher 2024

Many people said the song was whack, but he paid them no mind and focused on his fans who loved the song

Hip hop heads praised his lyrical abilities and strong pen game after catching the wordplay in his song

One of Mzansi's hottest rappers, Maglera Doe Boy, is not fazed by the hate his Hennessy Cypher 2024 is getting. The rap star gave the people what they wanted, which is his lyrics to the song.

Maglera Doe Boy took time to write down the lyrics of his latest Hennessy Cypher 2024. Image: @magleradoeboy

Rapper Maglera's Hennessy cypher receives thumbs down

Talented rapper Maglera Doe Boy recently dropped his Hennessy Cypher 2024 shot in a train. Despite people praising him as a lyrical genius, there was a fair amount of haters who did not feel the song.

Netizens said the song was whack and a disappointment to the South African hip-hop fraternity.

However, not everybody hated it.

Maglera ignores haters, drops lyrics

Just recently, he paid them no mind and focused on his fans who loved the song. So much so that he wrote down the entire lyrics on his X (Twitter) account.

Maglera's raw rap resonates with many people as he often touches on the societal issues of some ghettos in the country. His hardcore delivery throws some people off, but it undoubtedly sets him apart from the rest.

Take a listen to his cypher below:

Mzansi reacts to Maglera's new post

Hip hop heads did not hold back on the criticism, with some praising his lyrical abilities and strong pen game after catching the wordplay in his songs. While others, honestly, fail to enjoy the song.

@FulcrumCapacity hailed:

“Ghetto is like the new Gaza, the government is fugazi, gave people slugs, contraband and the nculazi'. This might be one of my favourite verses this year."

@Shlangusomalume gushed:

"Nah, bro, needs to be studied; those hating need to pick up a book and visit the library nearby."

@bobSmith760 said:

"You can honestly write the lyrics, but it does not cover the fact that you embarrassed us in front of the whole of Africa with this song."

@HraezlyrR4E praised:

"They clowned your flow, but I think it's awesome, this is fire."

K.O and Maglera release their collaboration

In similar news from Briefly News, rapper K.O. teamed up with rising star Maglera Doe Boy and dropped a new single together titled Let Me Cook.

Both rappers posted about the release of their song on their social media pages.

