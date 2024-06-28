Rapper Sjava gave fellow rapper and friend Saudi his flowers and hailed him for having a very strong pen game

The rapper shared the stage with Saudi recently, and he said he is one of the greatest songwriters

Hip hop fans in his comments section said Sjava is speaking the truth, and many said people do not praise him enough

Trust Sjava always to uplift his fellow rappers. The star is currently embarking on his Isibuko Tour in Durban, and he brought Sjava for his recent performance.

Sjava gave Saudi his flowers and said he is a great performer. Image: @sjava_atm, @saudi_rsa

Source: Instagram

Sjava says Saudi is a talented songwriter

Talented rapper Sjava has lauded fellow rapper and friend Saudi and praised his songwriting abilities.

During a recent show at his sold-out Isibuko Tour at the PlayHouse Theatre in Durban, the rapper invited Suaid to perform their hit song Ungavumi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After the show, the rapper took to Twitter to laud Saudi, saying, "One of the greatest writers I have ever met. Thank you, my brother, for sharing your talent with us."

Mzansi agrees with Sjava, praises Saudi

Hip hop fans said Sjava spoke nothing but facts. Some fans feel as though Saudi is not getting the praise he deserves.

@thirsty_sphe said:

"If we're being honest, Saudi, Emtee and A Reece have got themselves the biggest brother they could ever wish for in you. Uyiqhawe."

@MabeT_NewGong lauded:

"One of the best writers we have in SA and one of my favourites to hold a mic; it's a pity the country slept on Saudi man; this guy deserves all the glory."

@ItsWendyChief gushed:

"This guy needs to win in this life thing, he is so talented omg."

@star1_ggg claimed:

"BTW, Saudi murdered Kendrick Schoolboy Q and 2 Chains on a song called X."

@jabulane_sibeko hailed:

"One of the best indeed, when is he coming back?"

@GrimReapuh

"You've always said Saudi is one of the best rappers in South Africa."

@DesmondMano shared:

"The dude is on another level. To be honest, I was sleeping with him till 2021."

Sjava shares the stage with his mother

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava performed for his mother during a recent performance in Durban.

A clip from the performance was shared on Twitter by the page @MDNnewss. The star's mother sang along to the beautiful song her son dedicated to her.

South Africans were moved by how much Sjava loves his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News