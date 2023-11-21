Zaza Mokhethi reveals the pain of being unappreciated by award organisers in South Africa

The Gospel star revealed that she has one international award and has not received a single one in Mzansi

Mokhethi has 13 years in the industry and has cemented her name as one of the amazing voices in the local entertainment scene

Zaza Mokhethi named all the various countries that have given her much-deserved flowers, and SA is not on the list. Image: @zaza_mokhethi

Gospel singer Zaza Mokhethi shares the pain of being unappreciated by award organisers in South Africa. She mentioned that she has only one award, but the big organisations have not given her any flowers.

Zaza gets candid on being unappreciated

The Namhla Nkosi hitmaker was a guest on The Venting Podcast, where she lifted the lid on local award organisations not recognising her. Mokhethi's fruitful career spans over 13 years, and has performed with big Gospel giants such as Spirit of Praise and many more.

Mokhethi revealed that she has one local award from Mpumalanga.

She did share that she only gets nominations but no awards.

“I don't own an award from the biggest awards in South Africa. I think I have one from Mpumalanga. I do get nominations at the big awards.”

Mokhethis shares she only has international awards

She continued her heartbreaking interview by adding that she has international awards in Tanzania, London and the United States. Zaza questions the award system in mzansi, saying it does not make any sense to her.

She admitted that it makes her feel unappreciated. So much to the point where she does not have any desire to submit for the awards.

“It's very painful to feel unappreciated at home. It hurts. I don't know how the people who get them, get them. But they get them. I made peace with it and decided not to enter again because it hurt. It makes you feel like you are not enough. I decided to make music for the people and not be nominated for awards.”

She did, however, congratulate Ntokozo Mbambo for her three South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

"A big congratulations to my sister OMG @ntokozombambo sis. I’m so happy and proud of you. You deserve it you’re working hard."

Ntokozo speaks on SAMAs win

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntokozo Mbambo celebrated her three awards by quoting a scripture about God's faithfulness.

The songstress, who won an award for Female Artist of the Year and two other major wins. She was the night's biggest winner.

