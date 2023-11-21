Rami Chuene and Thandiswa Mazwai extended love and support to Ntokozo Mbambo following her triple SAMAs win

This comes after Kelly Khumalo expressed her frustration about losing one of the awards that Ntokozo bagged

Rami and Thandiswa joined the chorus of many South Africans that Ntokozo is the rightful winner

Celebrities showered Ntokozo Mbambo with support after the South African Music Awards. Image: @ntokozombambo

Rami Chuene and Thandiswa Mazwai showed Ntokozo Mbambo love after bagging three South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Celebs support Ntokozo Mbambo

The celebrities congratulated Ntokozo after Kelly Khumalo stole her shine by claiming the awards were rigged.

The veteran media personalities echoed many South Africans by saying the Gospel singer deserved the recognition.

Thandiswa gushed about Ntokozo's voice and the effect it has on her in a post on X/Twitter.

"Congratulations Ntokozo. That voice deserves all the awards. It soothes and gives hope!"

Rami also extended congratulations and wished for more blessings for the Makabongwe hitmaker.

"A deserving Queen! Congratulations to you Ntokozo Mbambo. May God continue to use you beyond your highest expectations and reward you beyond your wildest dreams!"

Ntokozo sweeps awards at SAMAs

Ntokozo walked away with Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards at the event at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

SA congratulates Ntokozo

Fans said they appreciated the support shown by the media personalities.

@Moferefere said:

"I just wish more artists would share your sentiments on these awards. Phantsi ngomona mawethu. We must celebrate all successes."

@kaHlathi mentioned:

"From one powerhouse to another powerhouse. Beautiful maMiya.❤️"

@Mandy_astar posted:

"From one superstar to another.❤️"

@Ezyflo tweeted:

"Indeed her voice heals the soul of a man."

@MatlouSammy commented:

"A humble queen. Congratulations."

@ZMdlela added:

"She has an anointing."

