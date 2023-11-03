Uncle Sho's doppelganger, Alicia Ferguson, showed her impressive dancing skills when she jumped on the Bhebha Challenge

Sealing her shine was her nephew, Ronewa, who is seen scooting behind her perfectly executed TikTok video

Her followers couldn't help but admire the little boy who hilariously had zero regard for his aunt's social media shine

Ali Ferguson gets video bombed by her nephew Ronewa while dancing in a TikTok video.

Keeping up with the Fergusons tends to bring bitter-sweet memories as the country still mourns the passing of the production giant, Shona Ferguson, who passed away in 2021.

Luckily for his followers, the Sho still goes on with the courtesy of his gorgeous wife Connie, his daughters Lesedi and Alicia, and his grandchild, the cute Ronewa, who always keeps Mzansi entertained.

Alicia Ferguson jams to Bhebha Challenge, Ronewa steals her shine

The young lady took to her TikTok account to post her successful attempt at dancing to Bhebha 2.0 by Ocean Biller & Omaannn & Tskay, and her partner in crime, Ronewa, zooms behind her in his scooter before she could finish recording.

Social media swoons over Ronewa videobombing Alicia's Bhebha Challenge

Here are some of the comments TikTokers posted after seeing Ronewa videobombing Alicia:

iiam_kgaliey noticed:

"One thing about Ronewa is that he will make an appearance."

LesegoM was hopeful:

"Listen, nna I wasn't even paying attention ne ke emetse Ronewa and he didn't disappoint."

PEGGY added:

"Ronewa being that supportive nephew, he doesn't disappoint shame he makes sure to appear on your video."

Makwela_Obrian was entertained:

"Ronewa my king signed the attendance register, in style this time."

BDabilo added:

"This is Ronewa’s show. You’re a great supporting character."

malondiNdlela90 referenced:

"He reminds me of DJ Tira on every song. If you know you know."

Siyabonga Mzimela said:

"His appearance is important."

