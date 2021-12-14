Sjava Explains Why Emtee Cannot Be Compared to Other Mzansi Rappers

Emtee fans were beyond disappointed when the rapper left the SA Hip Hop Awards without the Best Album award on his hands

The Roll Up hitmaker was nominated under quite a few categories but went home with none and Sjava has revealed why this happened

Sjava took to social media to share that he feels Emtee is on a whole other level compared to the people he nominated against and can't be compared

Sjava is an Emtee fan and will do anything to stand up for his former label mate. While fans were struggling to come to terms with their favourite rapper leaving the SA Hip Hop Awards empty-handed, the Umama hitmaker provided a simple explanation. Sjava told peeps that Emtee is simply on his own level.

Sjava tells fans that Emtee is on a different level from other rappers. Image: @sjava_atm and @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

SA hip hop mag reports that Sjava came through to comfort Emtee fans after Big Zulu's Ichwane Lenyoka album beat Emtee's Logan for the Album of the Year award. Not only did Emtee lose out on the album of the year but he also failed to bag any of the other awards he was up for.

Sjava took to Twitter to provide a simple explanation for the losses, you can't compare lions to sheep. His exact words were:

"To all @emteerecords supporters you need to understand that Emtee can never be compared if you love respect and understand what he does and why he does it here is my advice just enjoy his music nikhohlwe yizinto eziningi his mixtape dropping soon and it’s going to be a classic."

The comments lit up as fans agreed with the musician.

@TDSibiya30 said:

"I just hope he won't be as soft on dad mixtape. We need the old Emtee back the Avery Emtee."

@BruceSphosethu wrote:

"Man Logan deserves album of the year. I'm saying this because it's just a dope ass album with no flaws, I don't even skip no song when listening to it. But it's fine thou."

Emtee responds to being SA Hip Hop Award 3x Nominee for 'Logan'

Briefly News reported that Emtee was in the running to take home three major awards at Mzansi's biggest hip hop awards. The rapper was overflowing with gratitude and took the time to share a few words about the nomination.

Logan was an absolute hit with Emtee fans and his nominations at the 2021 SA Hip Hop Awards are proof. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the rapper's name has been put in the running to win Best Male, Best Album of the Year and Artist of the Decade.

Emtee already has a few SA Hip Hop Awards to his name but the recognition is always so reassuring. The rapper took to Twitter to thank his loyal fans for pushing his music to where it is now.

Source: Briefly.co.za