Makhadzi has announced a collaboration with Nigerian star Iyanya and SA's Prince Benza for a song from her upcoming EP, generating excitement among fans

The announcement comes after she expressed disappointment over being ignored by Diamond Platinumz and Davido for collaborations

Social media reactions to her announcement were mixed, with some fans cautioning her against collaborating with DJ Maphorisa, citing concerns about exploitation

Makhadzi has shared that he collaborated with Nigerian superstar Iyanya and Prince Benza on a song from her highly anticipated EP. The star's announcement comes weeks after she revealed that fellow artists Diamond Platinumz and Davido have been ignoring her messages for years.

Makhadzi has revealed that she worked with Iyanya on a new song. Image: @makhadzisa and @iyanya

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi announces collabo with Nigerian star Iyanya

Makhadzi is in her winning era and we love it for the Limpopo queen. The star recently had Mzansi music lovers jumping with joy when she revealed that she collaborated with Iyanya and Prince Benza on a song.

She said the hit which is set to drop soon is from her highly anticipated EP. The singer has been teasing the release of the EP for weeks.

The announcement comes after the Mjolo singer revealed that she has been begging Davido and Diamond Platinumz for collaborations for years but they have never responded to her. She wrote:

"Hello my good people we are dropping the first single of my EP soon featuring my favourite Nigerian artist @iyanya @princebenza . No1there’s no time to rest. Please tag Phori for me please this one is an anthem . I need Phori. I love you all."

Fans can't wait for Makhadzi and Iyanya's new song

Social media users are counting down the days till the release of the song. Many also discouraged the singer from working with DJ Maphorisa, hinting that he will exploit her.

@mukololowahakutama said:

"Makhadzi what ever we did please forgive us."

@mphowahamathuga said:

"Victory is you reward indeed you are the queen of our generation "

@morobanelucky wrote:

"You are good without Phori! That one will take your song and make it his, and give you Nandos."

@cass_izilungiso_ngobeni added:

“They will never ever fight wena girl @makhadzisa we love you "

Cassper Nyovest adds gospel touch to Nomfundo Moh’s Umusa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's transition into Christianity birthed a new-found interest in gospel and worship songs as he delved into a new chapter in his life. A proud Christian, the rapper delivered a stellar verse for Nomfundo Moh's song, Umusa, and surrendered all to his creator.

Nomfundo Moh recently released her latest single, Umusa, which brought together two musical powerhouses, Msaki and Cassper Nyovest, to do what they do best - breathe life into music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News